Zimbabwe: Black Rhinos Ups Preparations for the New Season

BLACK Rhinos have moved a gear up in their preparations for the 2021 Premier Soccer League season which is about to start anytime soon.

The army side was among the first teams to be vaccinated against the coronavirus two weeks ago.

This coming Friday they will be receiving their second jabs.

However, the army side's coach Hebert Maruwa complained of very low levels of physical fitness in his squad ahead of the start of competitive football this season.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday Maruwa said his players were still struggling to gain the required fitness levels since they are coming from a long coronavirus lockdown lay-off where they were not training for fear of contracting the deadly disease.

However, Maruwa said his charges are itching to resume playing football.

Rhinos are yet to know the stadium they shall be using as their home ground this season since Gwanzura and Rufaro are yet to undergo some renovations.

Rumours have been linking them to use Chinhoyi Stadium in Mashonaland West or Bindura's Chipadze.

"We have retained almost the whole squad that we had assembled last year, which includes defensive linchpin Bruce Homora, Tawanda Macheke, Walter Sunday, Leeroy Murape and Tatenda Majisa, among others," Maruwa said.

Rhinos also have some new faces in their squad in the mold of former Dynamos midfielder Tawanda Chisi, ex-Harare City defender Gareth Madhake and Kuda Kumwala, who returned from South Africa where he had gone to search for some greener pastures.