Zimbabwe: Govt Working With Mozambique to Assist Trapped Zim Nationals

Government is working with Mozambican authorities to establish the number of Zimbabweans nationals who were entrapped during the attack of Palma town in Mozambique on March 24.

President Mnangagwa who is the Zanu PF First Secretary confirmed the development while addressing the 351 Ordinary session of the Politbro this morning.

"Government is currently working with the Mozambican authorities to establish the number of our nationals who were entrapped during the attack of Palma town, on 24 March 2021," said President Mnangagwa