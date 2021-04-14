South Africa: Appointment of Nonceba Mhlauli to Lead ANCYL Task Team Is a Historic Moment

opinion

The appointment of Nonceba Mhlauli as convenor and coordinator to take the ANCYL to congress marks a significant step in the politics of the ANC and South Africa. It is a historic moment and ought to be celebrated, especially since it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the birth of Charlotte Maxeke.

The past 10 years have seen an African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) characterised by nothing truly speaking to the relevant interests, promotion of unity and, more especially, the educational and moral upliftment of young people in South Africa.

Instead, what we have seen is young people championing the interests of their factions, young people using the ANCYL as a weapon to gain individualistic opportunities, and only a few young people with a certain general view were fortunate enough to participate. The leadership style was highly directive, leading to less autonomy, vibrancy, militarism and radicalism within the structure.

This past week we saw the appointment of Nonceba Mhlauli, a young female, as convenor and coordinator to hold the ANCYL congress. This marks a significant step in the politics of the ANC and South Africa. Furthermore, the overall ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) structure is representative.

It is...