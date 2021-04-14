Zimbabwe Cricket Legend Heath Streak Banned By the ICC

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIMBABWE cricket legend, Heath Streak, has been banned by the International Cricket Council from all international cricket for eight years after he was found on the wrong side in a match-fixing scandal.

Sources at the ICC told The Herald that the ban is with immediate effect. The former national team skipper and coach was convicted following investigations by the ICC into match-fixing suspicions.

ICC have a zero tolerance policy on match-fixing.

According to the sources, Streak accepted two counts of violating the ICC Code by taking part in match-fixing activities between 2016 and 2018 during his time as coach of the Chevrons and some domestic cricket clubs.

Sources told The Herald that the top ex-Zimbabwe international was caught on the wrong side of the law following investigations by the ICC anti-corruption unit into some shady activities, likely to have happened a few years back.

The ICC and Zimbabwe Cricket are expected to give statements on the saga.

