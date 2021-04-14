Zimbabwe: Human Leg Found Floating in Gweru River

A human lower limb with a foot wearing a sneaker has been found floating in the waters along the Gweru River, police have said.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the human remains were found this morning by a passer-by.

"Police who attended the scene found that it was a male right lower limb which had an Adidas sneaker with red, black and white colours of approaximately size nine. The limb has been taken to Gweru Hospital mortuary," he said.

Early this year, six people drowned while trying to cross a flooded Gweru River in their car and only two were found trapped in the car.

A search party for the missing four was abandoned after a week.