Zimbabwe: Human Leg Found Floating in Gweru River

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

A human lower limb with a foot wearing a sneaker has been found floating in the waters along the Gweru River, police have said.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the human remains were found this morning by a passer-by.

"Police who attended the scene found that it was a male right lower limb which had an Adidas sneaker with red, black and white colours of approaximately size nine. The limb has been taken to Gweru Hospital mortuary," he said.

Early this year, six people drowned while trying to cross a flooded Gweru River in their car and only two were found trapped in the car.

A search party for the missing four was abandoned after a week.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.