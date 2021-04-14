Kenya: Decentralise Exams Marking Centres, Kuppet Tells Knec

14 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ojamaa

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) now want the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) to decentralise marking of national examination centres to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Led by the newly-elected National Secretary for Gender Catherine Wambilianga, the leaders decried the high cases of infection in Nairobi where most examination centres are located.

"We cannot have all our teachers congested in one place. That is why Knec should decentralise examination marking exercise," Wambilianga said.

Wambilianga, who is also Bungoma Woman Rep, further observed that through decentralisation of marking centres, travelling will be minimised and regions with high numbers of teachers involved in the exam marking exercise can be allocated a marking centre within the county.

Teacher's welfare

She also thanked Kuppet delegates for electing her to the new position.

"I promise to deliver and do justice for teachers by ensuring their welfare is addressed," she said.

She called on the Teachers Service Commission to effect the promotion of teachers who have stagnated in the same job group for several years.

Ms Wambilianga spoke on Tuesday at her home in Webuye when Kuppet officials, led Bungoma Secretary General Anorld Nyongesa and Uasin Gishu Secretary General Elijah Maiyo visited her.

Wambilianga is recuperating after suffering a broken limb.

