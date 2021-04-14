Kenya: Curfew Hours in 5 Counties to Run Until End of May, Matiang'i Says

14 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

The government has ruled out any possible extension of the start of curfew time during the holy month of Ramadhan. This has been revealed in the latest gazette notice dated April 12.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Muslim National Advisory Council Chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao had pleaded with the police to extend the curfew starting time to 11pm, especially in the coastal counties of Mombasa, Lamu and other regions where Muslims are the majority, in order for them to conduct Taraweeh prayers.

But according to the latest gazette notice, the ongoing 8pm to 4am curfew in the counties of Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Nairobi and Nakuru, which are classified as diseased zone due to a high prevalence of Covid-129, will remain as is as the rest of the counties continue with the 10pm to 4am curfew, for a period of 60 days.

"This order shall apply during the hours of darkness between eight o'clock in the evening and four o'clock in the morning with effect from the 29th of March 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of 60 days thereof," Dr Matiang'i says in the notice.

An earlier notice by the CS dated March 29 had indicated that the curfew would last for a period of 30 days.

While announcing the revised protocols on March 21, President Uhuru Kenyatta had not given a definite date for the end of the curfew.

"There shall be cessation of movement by road, rail or air into and out of the disease infected area as one zoned area comprising of the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru, effective midnight tonight-meaning Saturday 27th March 2021, until otherwise notified," the President ordered.

The new notice has also increased the list of essential service providers from 22 to 26 to include advocates of the High Court, children protection service providers, cargo transporters and operators of safe shelters and safe spaces for sexual and gender-based violence survivors.

