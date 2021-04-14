Kenya: Us Govt Orders New Probe Into Attack On Manda Bay Military Base

14 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nyambega Gisesa

American troops who might not have done enough to stop an Al-Shabaab attack at the Manda Bay military Base in January last year could be punished after the US government ordered an independent investigation.

The assault, which was the deadliest attack on US troops in the East African region, was carried on January 5, 2020, leading to the deaths of three Americans.

"After considering the investigation report, Secretary (Lloyd J.) Austin directed the Acting Secretary of the Army to appoint a four-star general officer to conduct an independent review of the USAFRICOM investigation (and any ongoing inquiries or investigations of USAFRICOM's subordinate commands)... " the US Department of Defence announced on Tuesday in a statement.

The Acting Secretary of the Army has appointed US Army General Paul Funk, the Commanding General of the US Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), to conduct the review.

Conducting any investigation

Other than conducting any investigation, which might seem appropriate, General Funk has been given the powers "to serve as the Consolidated Disposition Authority (CDA) for any appropriate disciplinary actions related to the attack."

The orders mean that troops who might have let their guard down will eventually be punished.

Initially, the Americans seemed to have blamed Kenyan troops for not doing enough to protect the military base claiming that Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men hid in the bushes during the military offensive. KDF denied the claims.

The US Secretary of Defense ordered an independent investigation after completing an initial review of the U.S. Africa Command's (USAFRICOM's) investigation into the attack.

"An independent review will provide added insight, perspective, and the ability to assess the totality of this tragic event involving multiple Military Services and Department of Defense components. It is the Secretary's desire to ensure there is a full examination and consideration of the contributing factors that led to this tragic event and that appropriate action is taken to reduce the risk of future occurrence. The families impacted deserve nothing less," the statement adds.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.