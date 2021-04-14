Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting 2021-2022 - Measures and Proposals to Revamp the Tourism Industry

press release

The pre-budget consultative meeting with representatives from l'Association des Hôteliers et Restaurateurs de l'Ile Maurice (AHRIM) and l'Association des Hȏtels de Charme was held, today, at the Conference Room, Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, in Port Louis, under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister, Dr Renganaden Padayachy.

In a statement after the meeting, the President of AHRIM, Mr Jean-Michel Pitot, stated that the meeting with the Finance Minister was very fruitful and positive. He pointed out that they will be sending a complete brief with proposals and new ideas on how to completely revamp the tourism sector. He stated that the different recommendations will help to further improve and consolidate the different sectors which have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Pitot expressed hope that the forthcoming budget will focus on measures and financial support aimed at helping the industry to survive an additional year, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. As regards the future of the sector, he acknowledged the pandemic is negatively impacting on the industry adding that during these trying times, the need for accompaniment and support are essential.

The President of l'Association des Hȏtels de Charme, Mr Bissoon Mungroo, for his part, highlighted the need for Mauritius to develop measures to build a more resilient tourism economy post COVID-19. These include preparing plans to support the sustainable recovery of tourism, putting a marketing system in place, and setting up a One-Stop-Shop for development projects in the tourism sector, amongst others.

Speaking about the future of small luxury hotels (hȏtels de charme), Mr Mungroo stated that investment has already been done for their infrastructural development and that the business is already established. 'We now need a modus operandi on how to make the sector survive and progress', he added.