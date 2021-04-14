Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting - Finance Minister Meets Stakeholders of Tourism Industry

14 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy had a pre-budget consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Association of Tourism Professionals, Association of Tourist Operators, Federation of Pleasure Craft Operators (FPCO), Association of Leisure operators, and Association of Inbound Operators, this afternoon, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, the Secretary of the FPCO, Mr Cherubin Karl Lamarque, expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister for giving him the opportunity to bring forth and discuss issues and demands of his Federation.

He enumerated key concerns discussed such as the ongoing hardships and financial struggle of pleasure craft operators due to the temporary halting of activities.

The secretary pointed out that he requested for additional financial support for pleasure craft operators and skippers, as they are not gaining any revenue and still have to make expenditures for the insurance and maintenance of materials.

