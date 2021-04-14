Ghana: Combining Exhibition With Virtual Exploration of Art - 'In Dialogue' Art Exhibition in Ghana

press release

Earlier this year the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana together with the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art organised the EU's first art exhibition in Ghana. The event combined traditional showcasing of art with virtual exploration

The exhibition, titled "In Dialogue", was organised to support Ghanaian youth working in the creative sector. Six upcoming Ghanaian artists - Andrews Torsu, Ian Kwakye, Lesley Semackor, Negyem Adonoo, Simon Bowman and Theresah Ankomah - were selected to receive an artist grant and produce works for the exhibition. In their works, the Ghanaian artist explored themes such as trade relations between the countries and EU climate action.

The works of the Ghanaian artists were exhibited at Alliance Francaise Ghana, together with works from six European artists residing in Ghana: Tjasa Rener, Anne-Laure Gueret, Clarissa Rotzel, Ulla Deventer, Isabel Abreu and Natalija Gormalova. These artists' artworks portrayed themes such as identity and independence through a European lens. The paintings, installations, photographs and digital paintings exhibited hence created a cultural dialogue between Europe and Ghana, examining new ways to collaborate.

The physical exhibition was accompanied by a series of virtual content. An online panel discussion on the topic of Covid-19 and how it has impacted the art sector in Ghana was organised with key industry stakeholders. The lively discussion exchanged on the emergence of spaces - physical and virtual - that allow artists to remain active in the difficult context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to make the exhibition as accessible as possible, a virtual tour of the exhibition guided by the curator was also created, enabling people to experience the artworks safely from their home. The exhibition was successful in provoking discussion on the cooperation between EU and Ghana, while also introducing some of the promising talents of the country to a wider audience.

Take a look at the exhibition:

A virtual walkthrough of the exhibition: https://bit.ly/32aUtNG

Panel discussion "African Artists and Spaces in the Midst a Global Pandemic": https://bit.ly/3scpWtl

A video recap of the exhibition and message from the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Diana Acconcia: bit.ly/3g330dG

