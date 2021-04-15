Nigeria: We've Not Given Up On Missing Chibok Girls - Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday evening revisited the issue of the abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, saying it has not given up on getting the girls released.

It also gave an assurance that the girls may regain their freedom before long as all hands are on deck by security agencies to secure their release from captivity.

In a statement by the Media Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, the Presidency reassured parents and all concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

The Presidency gave assurances that the release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.

According to the release: "No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course. The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon".

The Presidency asked for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.