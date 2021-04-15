Nigeria: Govt Silent Over Buhari's Return Date

Damien Glez/ThisIsAfrica
Buhari in London.
15 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The federal government yesterday refused to disclose when President Muhammadu Buhari would return to Nigeria from his medical trip to London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari had left for routine medical check in UK on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 with the Presidency assuring that he will be back to Abuja by middle of April.

Asked after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday when exactly the President would be expected back in Nigeria, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, refused to be categorical while speaking with journalists at the State House, Abuja.

He said: "Today is Wednesday, this week finishes on Saturday. So, what's the big issue in that one?" he queried.

According to him, the federal government was currently more concerned with the issue of myriad of security challenges facing the nation.

The President had before embarking on the medical trip met earlier in the day with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the service to appraise the security situation in the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.