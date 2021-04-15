Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Briefs Two Police Contingents Ahead of Car Rotation

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on April 14, briefed two Police contingents of 320 officers set to be deployed for peacekeeping duties under the UN Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The pre-deployment briefing was held at Police Training School (PTS) Gishali in Rwamagana District.

The contingents include Rwanda Formed Police Unit-One (RWAFPU-1) of 160 officers commanded by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Claude Bizimana, which will replace the same number operating in the capital Bangui.

RWAFPU-2 headed by CSP Jerome Ntageruka will be heading to Kaga-Bandoro to replace the contingent, which was deployed there more than a year ago.

IGP Munyuza reminded the officers that their peacekeeping and ambassadorial duties should be guided by the highest level of discipline and integrity.

"You are peacekeepers and ambassadors; whatever you do should reflects the values and good image of your country as Rwandans " IGP Munyuza told the officers.

He urged them to look out and support each other as a team, work with and respect other peacekeepers, be resilient and ensure hygiene.

"You were trained and prepared for this tour-of-duty; be selfless, exhibit professional characters, respect each other and your superiors in particular. Any individual character or actions can taint the image of the whole contingent and your country in general," the Police Chief said.

Rwanda maintains three Police contingents in CAR; two FPUs and a Protection Support Unit (PSU), each composed of 160 officers.