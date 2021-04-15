Niger: UNICEF Statement Following the Death of At Least 20 Children Trapped in a Fire At a School in Niger's Capital, Niamey

Niamey, Niger — Statement attributable to Mr. Aboubacry Tall, UNICEF Representative a.i. in Niger

"UNICEF is deeply saddened by the loss of life after a fire enveloped a school in Niamey, Niger killing more than 20 children.

"Our hearts are with the impacted children and families, especially those who lost their loved ones.

"We express our deep sympathy to the victims, families and communities affected by this incident.

"UNICEF is working closely with national authorities and its partners on the ground to provide support and the necessary assistance to affected children and families."