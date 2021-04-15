Mauritius: Business Mauritius Proposes Measures to Prepare Mauritius for the New Normal

press release

During the 2021-2022 Pre-budget Consultations held this afternoon, in Port Louis, representatives of Business Mauritius submitted to the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, a series of measures aimed at preparing the country for the new normal.

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development is presently seeking suggestions from Business and Trade Associations, Professional Bodies, Trade Unions, Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders in the context of the forthcoming Budget 2021-22. The main focus this year is on supporting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening resilience and tackling challenges facing the country in line with the national vision of an inclusive and sustainable Mauritius.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Business Mauritius, Mr Kevin Ramkaloan, deemed the meeting constructive. He talked of several suggestions to jumpstart the economy and support local enterprises through the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEO stressed that the budget is being presented at a time marked by tremendous challenges, and trust that it will provide for solid measures which will promote the growth of the business community and offer adequate support.

For his part, the President of Business Mauritius, Mr Vidia Mooneegan, underscored the quick wins identified as clear opportunities to bring immediate results within the available infrastructure.

While highlighting the importance of encouraging innovation in existing industries to create jobs and generate growth, he stated that there are emerging sectors which could bring instant positive effect and become long-term pillars. These areas of focus comprise the energy and medical sectors as well as small and medium enterprises. The setting up of an education hub in Mauritius to leverage the surging demand, from some 18 million students from sub-Saharan African region, for universities each year was also discussed.

It is recalled that Business Mauritius is an independent association that represents over 1,200 local businesses, including 400 small and medium enterprises.