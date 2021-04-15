Namibia: Ngamije Announced As First Namibian Shortlisted for Commonwealth Short Story Prize

RWANDA-born Namibian writer Rémy Ngamije is one of 25 writers shortlisted for the prestigious Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

The Commonwealth Foundation announced this recently, revealing that this is the first time Namibia and Lesotho feature on the shortlist.

"It is always a unique achievement to start, continue, and complete a piece of writing. To go one step further and submit it for consideration for something like the Commonwealth Short Story Prize is an act of faith in one's storytelling craft. For me, being the first Namibian writer to be shortlisted for the prize is an achievement; it justifies the hours spent reading, writing, editing, and working at my storytelling craft. It validates all the sacrifices made to be a writer living and working in Namibia. It justifies the romantic idea of the artistic struggle," says Ngamije.

"My role as the first Namibian writer to be shortlisted for the prize is to hold the space until a second person comes along."

Ngamije also hopes his achievement motivates for a national arts policy which recognises the valuable contribution Namibian literary artists make to the country's artistic and cultural output.

"With clear and equitable funding structures more talented writers can commit to creative writing as a vocation. It would be a shame if we had to wait another eternity for a Namibian to appear on this prestigious shortlist."

The shortlisted short stories feature themes of love, loss and belonging, and also touch on the coronavirus pandemic. Often humorous and always intensely moving, Commonwealth chair of judges, South African author and academic Zoë Wicomb said the 25 stories range in scope from "concerns with sexual identity, gender relations, animal rights to neo-colonialism and racial exploitation".

Ngamije's short story, titled 'Granddaughter of the Octopus' follows three generations of women through love, war, violence and dispossession.

"It is narrated by the granddaughter who refers to her grandmother as the octopus because she had eight sons born from eight different men but also because she resembles Ursula, the sea witch from the Disney version of 'The Little Mermaid'," says Ngamije.

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded annually for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from any Commonwealth country. This year's selection was drawn from 6 423 entries from 50 Commonwealth countries, representing a 25% rise in entries from the previous year.

"Announcements about the death of the short story may be legion, but the 2021 shortlist loudly asserts that the form is in fine fettle. It also shows that writers continue to push at the very parameters of the short story. Many have tackled difficult subjects and found fresh means of representing these with courage and sensitivity," said Wicomb.

Other panellists alongside Wicomb are Nigerian writer A. Igoni Barrett, Bangladeshi writer, translator and editor Khademul Islam, British poet and fiction writer Keith Jarrett, Jamaican environmental activist, award-winning writer and 2012 Caribbean regional winner Diana McCaulay and award-winning author and 2016 Pacific regional winner Tina Makereti from New Zealand.

Last year, Kritika Pandey won the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her story 'The Great Indian Tee and Snakes'.

Now in its tenth year, the prize has developed a strong reputation for discovering new writers and bringing them to a global audience. Nominations have helped many new writers find publishers and agents.

"A writer is a writer if they write," says Ngamije who has various works in progress and is currently reading the edits for the American edition of his debut novel 'The Eternal Audience of One', which will be released in August.

"It is always fun to return to that book and its characters."

The 2021 shortlisted stories will be published in the online magazine of Commonwealth Writers, adda, which features new writing from around the globe. The judges will go on to choose a winner for each of the five regions. These regional winners will be announced on Wednesday,12 May, before being published by the online literary magazine, Granta. The overall winner will be announced on 30 June.

Regional winners receive £2 500 and the overall winner receives £5 000.