Rwanda: Volleyball - REG Off to Tunisia for African Club Championships

15 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group volleyball team on Wednesday, April 14 left for Tunisia to take part in this year's African Club Championships scheduled for April 16 to 28.

The delegation traveled aboard Turkish Airlines.

By press time, a technical meeting of the Confederation of African Volleyball was yet to conduct draws of how teams will play each other.

Speaking to Times Sport, head Coach Benon Mugisha Barayavuga said that he expects a tough outing for his team but vowed to fight his way into the last four.

"Our aim is to reach the semi-final stage but considering our opponents, it will be a tough campaign," he said before adding, "We have confidence in the players and I believe they can do better because of experience and exposure gained from training," Mugisha said.

APR and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) volleyball clubs will represent the country in the competition which will include some of the biggest volleyball clubs on the continent.

According to the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB), 26 teams will take part in the continental club championships.

Travelling Squad

Vincent Dusabimana, Emmy Twagirayezu, Peace Twagitayezu, Gloire Niyonkuru, Simon Rwigema, Eric Kwizera, Jean Baptiste Tuyizere, Pacifique Iradukunda, Jean Paul Sibomana, Romeo Ngabo, Niyogisubizo Samuel and Sylvestre Ndayisaba,Oliver ntagyegwa, kavalo Patrick and Ivan Bob Ongom.

