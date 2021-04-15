Tanzania: Cag Questions Spending of Sh10 Billion in Health Sector

Dar es Salaam — Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Kichere has expressed doubts about expenditure of Sh10 billion in the health care sector which he said needed reforms in its control system for public fund spending.

In the performance report for the financial year 2019/2020, Mr Kichere highlighted a number shortcomings that raised questions as far as the accounting of the money was concerned.

The report shows that Sh5.34 billion was used by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to pay for the purchase of equipment and assets but these had not been delivered. "The agreement stipulated that the purchase had to be completed within two weeks to three months but bidders failed to meet the contract's requirements," the report states.

According to him, some of the assets that were paid for but not delivered include nine vehicles worth Sh1 billion purchased through Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA), and medical equipment worth Sh4.25 billion.

He said that the CAG office also noticed that there was a Sh4.46 billion in loss resulting from a rejection of insurance claims by the National Health Insurance Fund.

Mr Kichere said this was attributed to the errors in filling out patient information as well as non-compliance with procedures such as invalid consent, medical guidelines, non-disclosure of diagnostic tests, and inclusion of services that were not in the fund.