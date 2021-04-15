Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three Deaths, 79 New Cases and 500 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further three deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 79 new cases and 500 recoveries.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were three Mozambican men aged 31, 70 and 83. Two of the deaths occurred in Maputo city and one in Cabo Delgado.

Since the start of the pandemic, 498,247 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,357 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, over half - 728 - were from Maputo city, 118 from Gaza, 101 from Manica, 95 from Nampula, 90 from Tete, 74 from Sofala, 49 from Inhambane, 45 from Zambezia, 32 from Maputo province, and 25 from Cabo Delgado. No tests were reported from Niassa.

1,278 of the tests gave negative results and 79 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 68,871

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) among the cases diagnosed on Tuesday was 5.8 per cent. Over the past couple of weeks the positivity rate has varied between five and 12 per cent.

All the new cases reported on Tuesday were Mozambican nationals. 45 were men or boys and 34 were women or girls. Three were children under the age of 15 and five were over 65 years old. No age information was available for four cases.

Over the same 24 hour period, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (three in Maputo, three in Nampula and three in Zambezia), and three new cases were admitted (two in Zambezia and one in Sofala).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards has fallen to 45. 29 of these (64.4 per cent) are in Maputo. There are also four patients in Zambezia, four in Sofala, three in Nampula, three in Inhambane and two in Matola. There are currently no patients hospitalised in the Covid-19 isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica, Tete and Gaza.

The Ministry also reported that a further 500 people have been declared completely free of Covid-19 (414 in Maputo city, 42 in Maputo province, 16 in Gaza, 10 in Inhambane, eight in Niassa, seven in Manica and three in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 59,901, or 87 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has fallen to 8,171. The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 6,082 (74.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 783; Nampula, 375; Sofala, 312; Zambezia, 172; Niassa, 140; Inhambane, 126; Cabo Delgado, 84; Tete, 48; Gaza, 44; and Manica, five.