Mozambique: Two Arrested Over Attack On Police Station

14 April 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested two individuals suspected of involvement in an armed attack early on Saturday morning against a police station in the administrative post of Capirizanje, in Moatize district, in the central Mozambican province of Tete.

The attackers, who did not steal anything, just opened fire leaving the walls of the premises riddled with bullets, causing fear and panic among the nearby communities as they suddenly heard the shooting.

Though there were no victims, police spokesperson, Deolinda Matsinhe, said two individuals are now under police custody while investigations continue to find out the motivations behind the incident.

"We can assure you that they are not terrorists", she said, "but just some opportunists who staged the attack."

The Moatize district administrator, Maria Torcida, said the situation in Capirizanje is now back to normal and the residents are moving freely in their routine activities. Road traffic is also moving smoothly and the authorities claim that everything is under control.

Capirizanje became infamous in November 2016, when mass theft of fuel from a tanker went very wrong, leading to an enormous explosion in which 104 people died.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.