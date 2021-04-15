Mozambique: Terrorists Stole Perhaps a Million Dollars in Palma

Maputo — The Islamist terrorists who attacked the town of Palma in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado on 24 March stole over 30 million meticais (about 536,000 US dollars at current exchange rates) from one of the town's banks, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The figure is not official, but Pedro da Silva Pambe, the head the Afungi police post, just outside the town, said that the manager of the Palma branch of the country's largest commercial bank, the Millennium-BIM, had guaranteed that an initial survey showed about 30 million meticais had disappeared from the bank's coffers.

But branches of two other banks, Standard Bank and the BCI, also came under attack. The BCI branch suffered the worst damage, since it was completely burnt to the ground.

A report on Mozambique Television (TVM) claimed that the amount stolen from all three banks was equivalent to a million dollars. The bank ATMs and safes were smashed open. This was a relatively sophisticated operation since the terrorists used the banks' own emergency generators to provide electricity for power tools, including cutters with diamond saw blades.

The TVM footage also showed major damage done to telecommunications systems in Palma, with cables cut, generators destroyed and officers burnt out.

According to the independent television station, STV, mobile phone coverage by at least one of the operators has been restored to parts of Palma district - namely to Quionga, on the border with Tanzania, to Afungi, where a consortium headed by the French oil and gas company Total plans to build gas liquefaction plants, and to the Quitunda resettlement town where families displaced by the Total project have been rehoused.

But the central part of Palma town itself is still without communications, and it is not yet clear when the phone networks will be restored.

Pf (321)

________________________________