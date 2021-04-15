Rwanda: Kwibuka 27 - APR Basketball Club Visits Nyanza-Kicukiro Memorial

APR basketball club players on Wednesday, April 14, paid homage to victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi buried at Nyanza Genocide Memorial, Kicukiro District.

According to team captain Olivier Kamilindi, visiting the genocide memorial helped players to better understand the history of the country.

"We were told the history of our country during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, most of us were young but now is the time to get to know the history and prevent such things from happening again," he explained.

He also highlighted that the visit among others sought to set an example for fellow youth to be eager to know the history of the country.

After visiting the Nyanza Kicukiro genocide memorial, the army side will continue preparations for the pre-season which will start on April 23. The team finished fourth in the local league last year.

The 2021 Bank of Kigali Basketball league will kick off in May, according to Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba).