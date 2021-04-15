Cameroon: Mushrooms - Availability Provokes High Consumption

Rich in Vitamin B, Mushrooms are beginning to find its way amongst the commonly consumed vegetables in Douala.

It is not every day that one finds mushrooms on the streets of Douala. Seeing it these days is a blessing to many as various city dwellers rush to get a taste of it. Although still expensive, most people believe it's a good sign that it can be sold on the street. Mushrooms is said to be one of those rare vegetables that even while in season consumers have to go an extra mile in search of it. Most especially in Douala, people hold that it is often been sold in marché Sandaga and other rural markets but today hopes are high that the harvest will be plenty.

Low in calories and fat and cholesterol-free, mushrooms contain a modest amount of fiber and over a dozen minerals and vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc and a number of B vitamins such as folate. It also has riboflavin; niacin and pantothenic acid. This combination helps protect heart health. Riboflavin is good for red blood cells. Niacin is good for the digestive system and for maintaining healthy skin. Eating at least five button mushrooms per day help to reduce the risk of neurological illness in the future and a good memory booster.

With all these health benefits, people living in Douala have gripped the opportunity as the rush for mushroom is high and the demand is on a steady increase. Frederick Ngapout who hawks mushrooms around Bonanjo said before he sued to sell at most CFA 50.000 but today he sells about three times that amount daily. He said some people also call him to place their orders which fetch him more money.

Salomon Tsopze said he buys mushrooms for at least CFA5000 whenever he sees it. He said he discovered that mushrooms have some rare nutrients that are not found in other foods and vegetables as such he can't resist mushrooms.