Cameroon: North West - Tubah Mayor Encourages Massive Testing

14 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Tanjong Martin Tanjong reinforces Covid-19 barrier measures in markets and motor parks.

The commitment of the Mayor of Tubah Council to keep the municipality safe, in the face of the killer Covid-19 pandemic is evident in sensitization efforts being taken to virtually every public space. The Mayor Tanjong Martin and his deputies were on the streets and Bambili market on April 7, 2021 to reinforce barrier measures against the killer with some 93 infected persons enrolled for treatment in the Subdivision between March 7-13, 2021.

The second wave of the virus has not spared the municipality and it is against this backdrop that the council authorities took free Covid-19 testing kits to the Bambili market. The Mayor supervised the free testing exercise with messages that inspire the population to stay safe by standing strictly by barrier measures and early testing which help matters for treatment.

On-the-spot, Mayor Tanjong Martin distributed sanitizers, soap, facemasks, wash hand buckets and other preventive gadgets. The outing was a follow up to earlier actions during which the Tubah Council undertook a massive disinfection exercise to the University community of Bambili, public institutions, some palaces and major junctions.

The second wave of the virus is claiming more lives in the North West Region. It emerged from the Regional Delegation of Public Health that some 602 persons were tested positive between March 7-13, 2021, featuring 354 recoveries and 14 deaths while 1,613 were enrolled for treatment, amongst them, 93 from the Tubah Health District area. From the look of things, the Regional Task Force against the pandemic is working to influence behaviour change amongst the population, some of who continue to minimize the killer effects of the virus.

