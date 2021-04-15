Cameroon: Tripartite Conference and Birth of New Institutions

14 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Conference organised in 1991 was one of the impacts of the reintroduction of multiparty politics and had resulted in the birth of new institutions in Cameroon.

The Head of State, President Paul Biya in his characteristic yearning for dialogue in settling issues plaguing national life instead of the National Conference clamoured for by the opposition, called for the Tripartite Conference that took place at the Yaounde Conference Centre from October 30 to November 15, 1991. It brought together the government, opposition parties and members of the civil society who under the patronage of the Prime Minister discussed the draft electoral code and draft decree on the access of political parties to official media. The was also a commission set up to propose amendments in the 1972 Constitution to adapt it to the current realities.

Local Authorities

Concerning the form of State, the Constitution in Section 1 (2) provides that, "The Republic of Cameroon shall be a decentralised unitary State. It shall be one and indivisible." Section 55 (1) of the Constitution further specifies that "Regional and Local Authorities of the Republic of Cameroon shall comprise Regions and Councils." Before the enactment of the law, only City, Subdivisional and Local Councils existed. The Regions are gradually entering into force with election of pioneer Regional Councillors on December 6, 2020. The executives of the 10 Regional Councils are bracing up for work and adequate logistics are being put in place for the Regional Councils to go operational.

Senate

The Constitution made provisions for a bicameral parliament in Cameroon. According to Section 14(1) "Legislative power shall be exercised by the Parliament which shall comprise two Houses: The National Assembly and the Senate". The Senate which is the Upper House of Parliament is in its second legislative period after entering into force with election of pioneer 70 Senators in 2013 and the 30 others appointed by the President of the Republic.

Constitutional Councila

This is an institution provided for in Section 46 of the Constitutional. It became functional in 2018 with the appointment of its members and President. Among the missions of the Constitutional Council is the provision that "it shall ensure the regularity of presidential elections, parliamentary elections and referendum operations. It shall proclaim the results thereof." Immediately after entering into force, the Constitutional Council ensured the regularity of the election of Senators of March 25, 2018, then the Presidential election of October 7, 2018. Still under the judiciary, the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court was created.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.