Cameroon: Tripartite Conference and Birth of New Institutions

The Conference organised in 1991 was one of the impacts of the reintroduction of multiparty politics and had resulted in the birth of new institutions in Cameroon.

The Head of State, President Paul Biya in his characteristic yearning for dialogue in settling issues plaguing national life instead of the National Conference clamoured for by the opposition, called for the Tripartite Conference that took place at the Yaounde Conference Centre from October 30 to November 15, 1991. It brought together the government, opposition parties and members of the civil society who under the patronage of the Prime Minister discussed the draft electoral code and draft decree on the access of political parties to official media. The was also a commission set up to propose amendments in the 1972 Constitution to adapt it to the current realities.

Local Authorities

Concerning the form of State, the Constitution in Section 1 (2) provides that, "The Republic of Cameroon shall be a decentralised unitary State. It shall be one and indivisible." Section 55 (1) of the Constitution further specifies that "Regional and Local Authorities of the Republic of Cameroon shall comprise Regions and Councils." Before the enactment of the law, only City, Subdivisional and Local Councils existed. The Regions are gradually entering into force with election of pioneer Regional Councillors on December 6, 2020. The executives of the 10 Regional Councils are bracing up for work and adequate logistics are being put in place for the Regional Councils to go operational.

Senate

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Constitution made provisions for a bicameral parliament in Cameroon. According to Section 14(1) "Legislative power shall be exercised by the Parliament which shall comprise two Houses: The National Assembly and the Senate". The Senate which is the Upper House of Parliament is in its second legislative period after entering into force with election of pioneer 70 Senators in 2013 and the 30 others appointed by the President of the Republic.

Constitutional Councila

This is an institution provided for in Section 46 of the Constitutional. It became functional in 2018 with the appointment of its members and President. Among the missions of the Constitutional Council is the provision that "it shall ensure the regularity of presidential elections, parliamentary elections and referendum operations. It shall proclaim the results thereof." Immediately after entering into force, the Constitutional Council ensured the regularity of the election of Senators of March 25, 2018, then the Presidential election of October 7, 2018. Still under the judiciary, the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court was created.