Rwanda: Volleyball - Mugisha Drops Two Players Ahead of African Club Championships

Rwanda Energy Group volleyball team head coach Benon Mugisha Barayavuga has dropped two players from his provisional squad, ahead of upcoming African Club Championships scheduled for June 16 to 28 in Sousse, Tunisia.

Out of the initial 17 players, Mugisha picked 15 for the tournament.

The released players are Faustin Kiramira and Friend Ndayambaje. It is the first time that REG is taking part in the continental competition.

APR and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) volleyball clubs will represent the country in the competition which will include some of the biggest volleyball clubs on the continent.

Final squad:

Vincent Dusabimana, Emmy Twagirayezu, Peace Twagitayezu, Gloire Niyonkuru, Simon Rwigema, Eric Kwizera, Jean-Baptiste Tuyizere, Pacifique Iradukunda, Jean-Paul Sibomana, Romeo Ngabo, Niyogisubizo Samuel and Sylvestre Ndayisaba, Oliver Ntagyegwa, Kavalo Patrick, and Ivan Bob Ongom.