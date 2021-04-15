Africa: Eswatini Keep the Faith for Afcon Qualifiers

16 March 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Eswatini have kept faith with the majority of players who did duty on their last international assignments in November for their final two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

Sihlangu host Guinea Bissau in Manzini on March 26 and then go away on March 30 to meet Senegal, who have already secured top place in Group I and their berth in next year's finals in Cameroon.

Eswatini have only one point from their four games in the group but could likely avoid the wooden spoon if they beat Guinea Bissau.

Last week, the Confederation of African Football withdrew a ban on the Mavuso Sports Centre, which came as relief to Eswatini who were to ceded home advantage for the match against Guinea Bissau.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ncamiso Dlamini (Royal Leopards ), Sandanezwe Mathabela (Mbabane Swallows), Khanyakwezwe Shabalala (Mbabane Highlanders)

Defenders: Sikhumbuzo Magagula (Royal Leopards), Siboniso Mamba (Young Buffaloes), Lindokuhle Mkhonta (Young Buffaloes), Sihlangu Mkhwanazi (Young Buffaloes), Mthunzi Motsa (Manzini Wanderers), Mlamuli Msibi (Royal Leopards), Sanele Tshawuka (Green Mamba)

Midfielders: Sabelo Gamedze (Mbabane Highlanders), Sandile Gamedze (Young Buffaloes), Mzwandile Mabelesa (Royal Leopards), Sifiso Matse (Royal Leopards), Khetho Mkhontfo (Green Mamba), Siboniso Ngwenya (Young Buffaloes), Wandile Shabangu (Young Buffaloes), Njabulo Tfwala (Green Mamba),

Forwards: Phiwayinkhosi Dlamini (Young Buffaloes), Sidumo Dlamini (Royal Leopards), Fanelo Mamba (Young Buffaloes), Sabelo Ndzinisa (Mbabane Highlanders), Nhlanhla Ngwenya (Mbabane Swallows), Muzi Tsabedze (Manzini Sea Birds)

