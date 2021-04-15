Africa: Simba Spit Fire Too Close to Yanga

Simba's intense CAF Champions League fire torched Mtibwa Sugar as witnessed through the 5-0 blitz stamped at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Simba were at their free-flowing best from back to front as they clobbered Mtibwa Sugar 5-0, thus reducing the gap with their traditional rivals Young Africans to just two points.

Following the feat Simba have now regained the second position with 49 points and leapfrogged Azam who earlier held the second position.

The highly entertaining and free scoring game evidenced the team's quality play garnered through the participation of CAF Champions league. The players showed good ball possession and speed.

The chemistry between players was indeed magnificent and lovely to watch. It was scary whenever Simba had the ball, each chance they created was threatening for Mtibwa's custodian Aboutwalib Mshery. Simba's thrilling victory was highlighted by Meddie Kagere's brace, where other goal scorers were Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya and Luis Miquissone.

It was in the ninth minute of the game when Clatous Chama scored the opener through a brilliant free-kick. Chama's strike was definitely impossible for Mshery to save as he just watched the tricky shot find its way to the back of the net. Larry Bwalya added Simba's second goal in the 19th minute, finishing a good assist from Shomari Kapombe.

In their prime Meddie Kagere was too close to score twice in the 17th and 24th minutes, but both of his attempts went wide; Mohammed Hussein also tried in the 26th minute but his attempt was also unsuccessful. After three dangerous attempts, Simba managed to add the third goal through Kagere who overpowered Mtibwa Sugar defender before volleying the ball into the gaping net.

The first 45 minutes ended with Simba leading 3-0. Kagere was not satisfied with the one goal; as soon as the second half started, he scored again. It was in the 51st minute when he completed a fine assist created by Bwalya. The brace has increased Kagere's number of goals, with him returning to form with 11 goals, followed by Prince Dube with 10 goals and John Bocco who has netted nine goals.

It didn't take long for Simba to end their goal-scoring prowess; Simba's fifth goal was stamped by Luis Miquissone who beautifully completed Chama's assist and finalised Simba's thrilling victory. Following the results Mtibwa Sugar are fixed at the 15th position with 24 points from 24-game outings.

Prior to the game, Simba's head coach Didier Gomes said he aimed to put Simba at the top of the league table by making sure they win all four remaining matches. He further noted that the war at the top began yesterday against Mtibwa Sugar. Simba's traditional rivals Young Africans are three games ahead, sitting at the top of the table.

Earlier the game was scheduled to be staged at 7pm before being swapped to 4pm. They rescheduled to give Muslims who are fasting a time for iftar. Meanwhile, Simba's former midfielder Gerson Fraga has noted that he has fully- recovered from his long-term injury and wishes to rejoin Simba for the next season's transfer market.

According to Simba's official website the former Brazilian national youth team star, after suffering from injuries for about seven months, has assured Simba fans that he is fit and ready to return to the field