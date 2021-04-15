Nigeria: Edo 2020 Delta Wins National Sports Festival for Keeps, to Host Next Edition

Delta State emerged double winners at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival last night, winning the games with 158 gold, 116 silver and 110 bronze medals. The Big Heart state was also handed the flag as the next host of the NSF in 2022.

Host Edo State was the runner up with 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze medals while Bayelsa State was third with 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze medals.

Sokoto and Taraba states were the bottom two teams with only three and two bronze medals to place 36th and 37th respectively.

At an elaborate closing ceremony to cap 13 days of competition in all Olympic sports, Edo2020 organizers put up a show to remember for a long time at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Two of the country's best artists, Joeboy and Teni the Entertainer literary set the place on 'fire' with some of their popular songs that have become anthems of sorts.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Governor Godwin Obaseki was full of commendations for the athletes and the organisers of the games, insisting that Edo2020 has rekindled the true spirit of sportsmanship

"We are glad to have hosted even in difficult times. Congratulations to you all for the oneness that you have exhibited throughout the 13 days of competition."

Gov. Obaseki congratulated Delta State for emerging the overall champions and also retaining the title they won in Abuja in 2019.

He also praised the efforts of the state's team for finishing second behind Delta State. " I praise the efforts of Team Edo for the good spirit put up during the NSF."

Delta State's Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, who received the flag on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, pledged that the state "will host a remarkable National Sports Festival just like what Edo has done here. We will welcome you with open arms."

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, who was represented at the closing ceremony by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Nebeolisa Anako, congratulated Delta for emerging overall winners of the 20th edition of the festival.

"Congratulations to Delta State for emerging the overall winner of the Games of the 2020 National sports Festival.

"I'm glad to note that the Federal Government received bids to host the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival in 2022 from six states namely: Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Kaduna, Kano and Ogun.

"Following the evaluation of the bids and the physical visitation to the prospective states, Delta State was selected as next host of the National Sports Festival in 2022."