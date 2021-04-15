Tunisia's Basketball Cup - ES Rades and JS Manazeh Through to Quarterfinals

Tunis/Tunisia — ES Rades and JS Manazeh qualified for the quarterfinals of the Tunisian basketball cup, after beating Etoile Sahel (86-79) and AS Hammamet (85-82), respectively, at the fourth preliminary round, played Wednesday.

The two qualified clubs will join the six teams that qualified directly after finishing in the top three of their pools in the first phase of the ProA championship in the quarterfinals. They include US Monastir, C.Africain, JS Kairouan, Ezzahra Sport, Stade Nabeulien and DS Grombalia.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held Thursday at 11:00 am at the headquarters of the Tunisian Basketball Federation.

Results

ES Rades - Etoile Sahel 86-79

JS Manazeh - AS Hammamet 85-82