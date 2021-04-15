Gambia: TANGO Develops Strategic Plan for 2021-2026

14 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO) recently convened a forum to display its five-year strategic plan that identifies the needs, standards and approaches for the plan.

The development of the strategic plan comes at a time when TANGO is witnessing tremendous changes both in terms of number and quality of memberships, says the executive director of TANGO, Ndey Sireng Bakurin.

Mrs Bakurin recalled that over the past few years, TANGO has sought to reposition and rebrand itself in playing leadership and catalytic role for NGOs and CSOs and development works in The Gambia.

The strategic plan 2021-2026, she added, would be a critical tool with which the secretariat seeks to consolidate the gains of the past years.

"It is worth mentioning that key issues to be considered in the development of the plan include the strengthening of resources mobilization, sustainability plan, enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the secretariat," says the executive director. "It is an event that TANGO needs a sustained supply of resources for the organisation to remain buoyant and address the growing needs of members."

John Charles Njie, chairperson of TANGO said that CSOs in the country do a lot in terms of participation, adding that this is because government is ineffective.

He said that if government was functioning effectively, they would have little work to do.

As Civil Society Organisations, he said, they have an opportunity to look ahead and to see five years from now especially if politicians keep promising them and not delivering as expected.

Chairperson Njie noted that after the strategic plan documentation, as an organisation they would be able to see a strategic role that civil society can play in holding government accountable. That he added, will intensify their advocacy and push the nation of Gambia to where they hope and expect it to be.

"Thus, the primary obligation of the Association is to promote and enhance the operation of NGOs and CSOs through capacity building, and serve as mouthpiece and advocate for NGOs and Cos operating in The Gambia."

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

