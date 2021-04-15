Gambia: Rainbow Gene Christian Charity Inaugurated

Rainbow Gene, a newly formed charity organisation was recently inaugurated to assist children and improve their living conditions.

The organisation is a non-profit body that seeks to build orphanages and join the fight to end Female Genital Mutilation among others.

At the launch held at Medina Kanuma in the North Bank Region, Iiris Aijalainien, Finnish national and co-founder of the organisation explained that she was inspired when she attended a Global Leadership Summit to help children who have poor living conditions so as to give them better education, better health care and a better future.

"Every child should have a home, family and a future." she said.

She expressed hope that the new charity in the future would go global in their broader advocacy to help children. "Nothing is too big if you believe in it." she said.

Welcoming the gathering, Alagie Nyan, Alkalo of Medina Kanuma expressed optimism that the charity would go a long way in shaping the future of the children.

Other speakers include the regional liaison officer, National Environmental Agency and the chairperson of the Village Development Committee, Alagie Babucar Mboob.