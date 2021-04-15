Gambia: Karantaba Police Post in Appalling State

Karantaba Police Post in Sami District of the Central River Region North (CRR/N) is currently in an appalling state, as the facility lacked necessary resources that ensure effective service delivery, The Point has been reliably informed.

Speaking to this reporter, our anonymous source, disclosed that officers at the said Police Post lacked proper mobility such as a vehicle to ensure effective movement within Sami jurisdiction.

"The police officers only have a motorbike for arresting suspects. The Police Post is covering about seventy communities across the district but they have no official car. This is the biggest problem at the post," the source stated.

The source further revealed that the building, which accommodates the police post, is in a bad state as the structure is dilapidated and rooms are too tight.

"Even the station officer does not have a personal office due to the nature of structure. The roof is very poor, and it might fall down in the upcoming rainy season," the sources hinted.

Sami Karantaba lies three hundred and fifty kilometres (350 KM) from Banjul and is an important settlement in the area.

However, he revealed that the Police Post does not have basic facilities that make its operations a nightmare especially for the staff.

"The security personnel use solar hand lamp to light their houses at nights. The post also lacked computers, printer and photocopying machines to ease the work of the officers in term of records and documentation reasons."

Karantaba Police Post, our source added, needs reinforcement so that whenever criminals attack a particular community within the district, the police would intervene before the arrival of the Yerobiri Kunda paramilitary or soldiers from the Laminkoto Military Garrison.

However, reinforcing the security agents at the said Police Post would require provision of all necessary equipment for the officers to ensure effective service delivery.

Haruna Jallow, deputy director for Sami and Niani Districts Development Organization (SANDO), a rural development advocate organisation described the condition of the Police Post as unfortunate.

"Currently theft cases and burglary is common in Sami District. Because the security personnel cannot work effectively due to lacked of mobility," he said.

Jallow therefore called on non-governmental organisations and development partners to support government and SANDO to improve the condition of the Police post.

He disclosed that his organisation looks forward to working with government and partners to develop the security facility.

Jallow equally stressed the need for government to provide a standard police station at Sami Karantaba.