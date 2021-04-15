Gambia: Mauritanian Community Inaugurates New President, Council Office

Ahmed Mally Manane has been inaugurated as the new president of the Mauritania Community Council in the Gambia on Monday in Banjul.

The community also inaugurated its new office located in Banjul to better serve the Mauritanian people in The Gambia.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the new office, President Manane promised to strengthen the existing cordial bilateral relations between the sister countries of Mauritania and the Gambia.

"You are well aware of the pivotal role that expatriate communities play in establishing and strengthening relations with the host countries, governments and people," the newly president said.

He urged the community members to maintain the good reputation the community has built over the decades, adding "it is the main guarantor of strengthening relations and cooperation between our peoples; embodying the vision of the leaders of the two countries: President Adama Barrow and His Excellency President Mohameh Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazwani."

The new leader of the Mauritanian community highlighted the importance of the new office, saying it will serve as a link between the people of the sister republics to deepen a respectful and cordial relation that existed for many decades.

The new office will serve as a venue for about the 7000 Mauritanians in the Gambia to discuss issues affecting their lives.

The new president and the office will equally serve as a linkage between the community and the Mauritanian diplomatic mission in the country.

The Mauritanian community contributes immensely to the socio economic development of the Gambia with numerous investments in the country owned by Maurinians.

The flour factory in Bon Road owned by a Mauritian employs more than 300 Gambians.

Mr. Manane promised to maintain business ties between the two countries and subsequently create the avenue for a booming economy.

Although not sharing a border, the Gambia and Mauritania have been sharing harmonious bilateral ties including intermarriages.

The Gambia U20 during the CAF youth championship in Mauritania were accorded well by the Mauritanians making them feel at home.