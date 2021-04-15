Gambia: Diaspora Gambian Youth to Launch Project Targeting Ex-Migrants, Others

Muhammadou Drammeh, a young Canadian of Gambian descent plans to launch a project to train and empower Gambians deported from Europe and North America. This, he believes would enable them to become productive and self-reliant.

Drammeh, founder/CEO of Positive Action Foundation West Africa (PAFWA) said Africa Renaissance Project will establish a resettlement centre dubbed 'Stay Put Education and Youth Empowerment Centre' in Mandinaba and Talokoto in the West Coast Region.

The centre, he explained, would include a vocational institute for skills training and a model farm that will serves as a farmer field school for training Gambian youths in agriculture, agro-processing and agribusiness to help them become big time entrepreneurs.

He indicated that the model farm will embark on massive crop production, horticulture, animal husbandry, aqua-culture and agro-processing with an eye on exporting.

"What motivated me to return to my roots to launch such an ambitious project is because I'm conscious of the fact that economic under-development and chronic poverty are mainly responsible for the illegal migration of many young Gambians and other Africans to Europe via the Sahara Desert/North Africa and the Mediterranean Sea."

He lamented that many youths in West Africa who embarked on the perilous journey end up stranded in Libya, where they are captured and imprisoned, enslaved and brutalised by rogue elements in that country.

"Some of the young people who survived and eventually returned home are now psychological wrecks while some others that succeeded in entering Europe have been deported, making The Gambia and the rest of West Africa to be washed with frustrated, depressed and very angry youths."

Drammeh finally appealed to all stakeholders in the anti-illegal migration campaign to support his foundation in order to ensure the success of this noble initiative.