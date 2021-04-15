Sudan: Seven Die in South Darfur Armed Robbery, Efforts to Restore Stability in West Darfur

Gereida / El Geneina — Seven people were killed and two others were wounded on Monday evening in South Darfur in an armed attack in Wadi Ar Rag district, south of Gereida. The head of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, who is currently visiting El Geneina, pledged to enhance security and stability in West Darfur.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that gunmen intercepted a vehicle returning from the Sagir market to Gereida. Seven people reportedly died and several more were injured. The relatives of the dead and wounded opened a police report of the accident.

In Khartoum, the Council of Ministers stressed yesterday the need to expedite the deployment of the joint force and to disarm people in El Geneina.

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Minister of Social Development, Ahmed Bakheet, said that there was a need to deliver humanitarian aid to the city, in coordination with the Minister of Interior Affairs, Lt Gen Ezzeldin El Sheikh, whose stay in El Geneina will last for several days.

The Cabinet also said there was a need to double fuel and flour rations in El Geneina and renewed the government's commitment to improving security after the exit of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

The head of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, who is currently visiting El Geneina, pledged to enhance security and stability in West Darfur. This came in two separate meetings with Masalit and Arab tribes after his arrival on Monday. During the two meetings, the causes and implications of the violence in El Geneina were discussed.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) sent an urgent call to address the situation in El Geneina. This came in a meeting that included representatives from the FFC and peace parties represented by the wali (governor) of West Darfur, Mohamed El Doma.

During the meeting, the governor referred to the lack of health services, the lack of security protection for health staff, the depletion of medicine from hospitals and the serious critical cases that require urgent intervention. He said that people were wandering in the streets and in public areas without shelter or food. He also called on the transitional government and local and international humanitarian organizations to provide urgent medical supplies and provide protection for medical personnel.

The Communist Party of Sudan (CPoS) called on the government to stop armed groups crossing the border from Chad, whilst also stressing the ned to confiscate weapons and to restore the rule of law in El Geneina.

People have accused former National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) chief Salah Abdallah, aka Salah Gosh for fuelling conflict and stirring up strife between different tribes.