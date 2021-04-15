Egypt: Emigration Minister - 'Speak Arabic' Videos Watched By Millions

14 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram has said that etkallem arabi (Speak Arabic) initiative videos have been watched and shared by more than 174 million social media users on the ministry websites.

In a statement on Wednesday 14/4/2021, she said that millions of Egyptians of the second and third generations along with Arabs and those interested in learning Arabic reacted to the videos.

The minister said the initiative concerns spreading the customs and traditions of Egyptians and maintaining the Egyptian identity.

"Speak Arabic" is a national initiative, launched by the Egyptian Ministry of Emigration nearly two years ago, aiming at strengthening the identity

and belonging of the children of Egyptians abroad from the second and third generations.

The initiative is considered one of the national initiatives aimed at linking Egyptians abroad with their homeland, teaching them the Arabic language,

as well as preserving identity, introducing them to the Egyptian heritage, customs, traditions and values.

Those who are interested in the initiative can log in "https://www.facebook.com/etkallemarabi"

