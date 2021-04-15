Egypt: 1st Platform for Eco-Friendly Products Launched in Cooperation With GUC

Environment Minister Yassmin Fouad announced launching the first platform for eco-friendly products under the auspices of her ministry and in cooperation with the German University in Cairo (GUC).

This came during Fouad's participation on Wednesday14/4/2021 in a ceremony to hand over certificates to 24 students of the faculties of technology

administration and applied sciences and art at the GUC.

For a whole semester, the students implemented, Egypt Goes Green website, marketing plans to promote for eco-friendly products of companies

in the Egyptian market to urge the citizens to use them instead of other similar products made of single-use plastic.

During the ceremony, Fouad asserted the keenness of the state on the environmental aspect in the different domains because of its big impact

on the health, economy and the human being.

Fouad said that the ministry will cooperate with the Red Sea governorate to limit the use of plastic bags in the governorate.

Fouad expressed happiness over the prominent projects of the GUC students which focused on the plastic wastes that have a negative impact

on the water, living things and environmental balance.