Egypt: Mulla - New Company for Bioethanol At Dlrs 100 M Investments

14 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tarek Mulla chaired the foundation assembly of the Egyptian company for bioethanol at dlrs 100 million investments.

In press statements on Wednesday 14/4/2021, he said the new project will be established on the lands of the Egyptian Holding Company for

Petrochemicals in Damietta Port.

The new facility will produce 100,000 tons of bioethanol annually, he said.

He added that the new company was set up to secure local needs and export the surplus in addition to creating direct and indirect job opportunities.

