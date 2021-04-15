Egypt: Ministers of State for Military Production, Public Enterprises, AOI Chief Attend Signing Cooperation Protocol

Minister of Public Enterprises Hisham Tawfiq welcomed fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of MilitaryProduction and the Arab Organization for Industrialization in supporting the national industry within the framework of efforts to upgrade

the Commercial Timber Company and implement an ambitious plan to provide necessary raw material for furniture and other wood products.

This came during a meeting held here on Wednesday14/4/2021 between Tawfiq, Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi and Head of the AOI Abdel Monein al Tras to sign cooperation protocols for providing timber.

The company has a long experience in importing, trading, providing, manufacturing all types of wood and has strong relations with the largest

timber producers worldwide, Tawfiq said.