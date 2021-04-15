Egypt: Ministers of State for Military Production, Public Enterprises, AOI Chief Attend Signing Cooperation Protocol

14 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Public Enterprises Hisham Tawfiq welcomed fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of MilitaryProduction and the Arab Organization for Industrialization in supporting the national industry within the framework of efforts to upgrade

the Commercial Timber Company and implement an ambitious plan to provide necessary raw material for furniture and other wood products.

This came during a meeting held here on Wednesday14/4/2021 between Tawfiq, Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi and Head of the AOI Abdel Monein al Tras to sign cooperation protocols for providing timber.

The company has a long experience in importing, trading, providing, manufacturing all types of wood and has strong relations with the largest

timber producers worldwide, Tawfiq said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
African Futurism Through Sahel Sounds

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.