The Armed Forces continued disinfection and sterilization operations inside major mosques frequented by worshippers during the fasting month of

Ramadan to avoid any rise of COVID-19 infections.

Disinfection and sterilization teams carried out operations inside Al Hussein and Amr Iban El As mosques using chemical materials to curb

the spread of the pathogen.

The Armed Forces command expressed keenness on protecting the health of citizens.