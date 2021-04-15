Eritrea: Veteran Fighter Russom Fessehaye Passes Away

14 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 14 April 2021 - Veteran freedom fighter Russom Fessehaye, Head of Administration and Finances of the Ministry of Information passes away at the age of 70.

Veteran fighter Russom Fessehaye joined the EPLF in 1975 and played a pivotal role in the documentation of epic battles and the establishment of the Fronts photographic section. After independence, he served his country and people with strong dedication in various capacities.

Veteran freedom fighter Russom Fessehaye is survived by his wife and three children.

His funeral service was conducted today, 14 April at the Asmara Martyrs cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow in the passing away of veteran fighter Russom Fessehaye, the Ministry of Information expresses condolences to families, colleagues, and friends.

