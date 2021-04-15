Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Ten patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Adibara (5), and Ghirmaika (5), in the Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, forty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (40), and Southern (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3273 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3479.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

14 April 2021