Tanzania: New Project to Transform Tanzania's Cities, Towns in the Offing

14 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

The Tanzania's government plans to roll out the Tanzania Cities Transforming Infrastructures and Competitiveness Project (TACTIC) in 45 cities, municipal and town councils.

The Minister of State President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) Dr Festo Dugange revealed this in parliament in Dodoma, Wednesday and added that talks with the World Bank (WB) are still underway.

Responding to a question from Arusha Urban MP, Mrisho Gambo who wanted to know government's plans to build a modern bus terminal in Arusha to meet current people's needs, Dr Dugange said Arusha City Council has set aside 30 acres at Bondeni City for the project.

According to the Deputy Minister, the Arusha stand project will be part of the TACTIC project.

He said the new stand to be built will also take into account the needs of small businesses, taxi stands, motorcycles, bajajis, traffic police offices and various service areas.

The Deputy said procurement processes to find a right consulting engineer who will conduct a feasibility study are underway.

