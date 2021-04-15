South Sudan: Trade Resumes As Eabc Salutes Uganda, South Sudan for Escorting Truck Drivers to Juba

The East African Business Council (EABC) has hailed the Government of the Republic of South Sudan and the Government of the Republic of Uganda for escorting truck drivers to Juba.

A statement issued by EABC's CEO, Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki, said: "This offers a quick solution to the cross-border trade impasse due to security concerns. As the apex body of the private sector in the East African Community, the East African Business Council has been following on the safety of truck drivers and the free flow of cargo and services into and out of the Republic of South Sudan along the Juba route."

It added that South Sudan offers an important and growing market; in 2018 South Sudan imported goods valued at approximately USD. 377 million from the EAC region and exported USD. 17.9 million into the bloc, according to EABC.

In 2019, Kenya exported goods valued at approx. 122.9 million to South Sudan (International Trade Centre) Peace and security are prerequisites to social and economic development in the region.

East Africans can only reap the benefit availed by the wider EAC Common Market of 177 million consumers only if peace and security is guaranteed and flourishes.

The East African Business Council deeply appreciates this current initiative by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to escort truck drivers.

The East African Business Council further urges the Ministries in charge of Interstate Security in the EAC to find lasting solutions to guarantee peace and security for business people and their properties, for increased intra-EAC trade and investments and ease of doing business across borders.