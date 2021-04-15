Tanzania: President Samia Mourns 10 People Perished in Same Grisly Accident

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has mourned the death of ten people who perished in a grisly road crash occurred at Kinjiko in Same, Kilimanjaro Region.ddd Immediately after the Same District Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule confirmed the tragedy on Tuesday; the Head of State sent her condolences while wishing the survivors a quick recovery.

"I am saddened by the news of the deaths of ten people, who died in a car accident. I pray for them to rest in peace and wishing the injured a quick recovery. I remind road users to comply with road safety rules to avoid accidents," the President tweeted.

Daily News reported on Tuesday evening that 10 people killed and 12 others injured on Tuesday when a vehicle with registration number T898 DKX hit a minibus at Kinjiko in Same, Kilimanjaro after one of its tyres burst.