Namibia: Fistball League Enters Second Round

THE second round of fixtures in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League takes place at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) Fistball Arena in Windhoek on Saturday.

Come match day, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) will look to increase its lead on top of the table, while SKW 1 is aiming to close the gap. The competition for third and fourth places will also be exhilarating since the vibrant Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) will try to surprise a few teams.

For the first time since introducing the new league structure in 2018, 10 teams will compete.

In group A, CFC 1, CFC 2, SFC 3, SKW 3 and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) will battle it out for maximum points. The favourites in the group are log leaders CFC 1.

CFC's second team, who will have stronger defenders on match day, promise to do everything in their power to advance to the semi-finals of category A.

"It is pleasing to see that the hosts SKW are sending a third team into the race again after five years," says Fistball Association of Namibia's media officer, Helmo Minz.

In group B, boosted by home-turf advantage, SKW 1, SFC 1, SFC 2, SKW 2, and CFC 3 will battle it out for top honours.

After a sturdy performance by SFC 1 on the first match, the young, ambitious team can also be expected to win the group.

SKW, however, will still be on their guard and will not underestimate their opponents.

In the group stages, two sets will be played in each set, equalling a single point.

In the semi-finals and finals of both categories, the best out of three sets will apply.

Two youth games between SKW 1 and SKW 2 will also take part in the second round of fixtures in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League.

"Match arrangements are in place, and we are anticipating an exciting match day come Saturday, 17 April 2021," Minz says.

The action starts at 08h00.