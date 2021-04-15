Namibia's World Beaters Arrive Home

THE magnitude of their performances in Lusaka was still sinking in when Namibia's athletics sensations Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi were contacted in Grootfontein yesterday.

The two athletes and their coach Henk Botha arrived back in Windhoek on Monday evening after long travels via Johannesburg and only arrived back in Grootfontein on Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, Namibia's young sensations had once again shaken the athletics establishment by posting the two fastest 400m times in the world this year, while, for good measure, Mboma also broke the world u20 record that had been standing for 30 years. Both athletes had also once again qualified for the Olympics, and Botha said their performances had not yet sunk in.

"We spent a long time flying, so we were a bit tired and I must say it hasn't really sunk in yet. But it was an amazing race and the times were unbelievably fast," he said, adding that the u20 record would soon be verified by World Athletics.

"World Athletics have already put it up on their website, but the world record still has to be verified and they still have to check the doping tests. It's already been sent, so we are just waiting for them," he said.

Christine Mboma, who won the race in 49,23 seconds, said she hadn't expected to win in such a fast time.

"The race was great; I really enjoyed it and I was very surprised, I didn't expect to win it," she said, adding:

"My start was slow - I was late on the blocks, but then after that I started to push it."

Her training partner and friend, Masilingi, first grabbed the limelight last year when she set some of the world's fastest times, but recently Mboma has started to beat Masilingi, with Lusaka following hot on the heels of her triumph in Oshakati on 27 March. Mboma, however, said Masilingi had inspired her to do better.

"Beatrice inspired me a lot with her performances last year, she pushed me to train harder, and she is my friend."

The two athletes will once again be competing against each other at the National Athletics Championships in Windhoek this weekend, but Mboma wasn't making any predictions.

Ï'll try my best, I cant ask for more."

Masilingi, meanwhile, was just as surprised by her Lusaka performance.

"The race was great, I really enjoyed it and it was fun. It was an unbelievably fast time, I didn't expect that, so it came as a big surprise."

Masilingi had turned 18 the day before, but said that there were no celebrations of note.

"We didn't do much, it was an athletics day and I had to think of the race, so it wasn't anything special. But qualifying for the Olympics again was a special present for me," she said.

"I'm just going to do my best and see how I do. If I reach the semifinals, that will be great for me," she added.

Regarding her relationship with Mboma, she said they had a healthy rivalry.

"We are friends, but when you get onto the track you have to concentrate on yourself and focus on winning the race," she said.

The two athletes received a great reception from their class mates and teachers on their arrival back at the Nova Stella Educational Institute yesterday morning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They gave us a beautiful function at school. There were balloons and streamers and we received messages and letters of congratulations," Masilingi said.

With the two now having set the world's fastest times this year they could both be strong contenders for medals at the Tokyo Olympics, but Botha cautioned against unrealistic expectations.

"At the Olympics anyone can win. If you look at the men's 400m final at Rio in 2016, Wayde van Niekerk won from the eighth lane, so all the athletes are going for gold," he said.

Regarding Saturday's 400m race at the National Championships, he said the public could expect a great race.

"They are eager to take each other on again and I think we will see a great race. The track is not as good as the one in Lusaka, but let's hope they can go under 50 seconds again."