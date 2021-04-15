Gambia: University Student Solicits Sponsorship to Foot His Bills

14 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

A young university student, Pa Matarr I Cham, is seeking immediate support for him to foot his tuition fees.

Cham is enrolled at the American International University, West Africa (AIUWA) and is pursuing his first trimester in nursing, a (BSN) 3-year programme.

"I am working in a pharmacy and at the end of each month, I save my salary to foot my bills, but it is not sufficient. I have applied for scholarship in various institutions, but to no avail," he decried.

"I will be grateful to any institution or individual that grants scholarship to me as it will help me in fulfilling my lifelong dream of becoming a university graduate. This is my hope to complete my university education," he lamented.

Cham is seeking assistance from any Samaritan, philanthropist or government to help sponsor his education. His tuition fees amounts to US $ 2250 (Tow thousand two hundred and fifty) or $ 950 per trimester including registration fee, tuition fee, transport fee, internet fee, lab fee, library fee, visa ID.

For any assistance, Cham can be reached on the following number: 3751330.

